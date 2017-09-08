Wrexham AFC striker Chris Holroyd wants to make up for lost time

CHRIS HOLROYD is fit and raring to go as he looks to make up for lost time.

A summer signing from Macclesfield, Holroyd was forced off after just 39 minutes of the opening day 1-0 defeat against his former club because of a dislocated shoulder.

It meant an untimely spell on the sidelines for the striker who was hoping to make his mark at his new club but missed the next seven National League matches.

But Holroyd, who returned to training last week, has reported no ill-effects after this week’s sessions and he is in the squad for tomorrow’s clash against bottom of the table Torquay United at Plainmoor

“I had couple of days training last week and it is feeling good,” said Holroyd. “Everything has gone according to plan so hopefully a full week of training and then I will be ready for the weekend.

“It has been a tough period for me but just being back training with the lads, it is great to be back amongst it.

“Results have picked up where we have climbed the league and more importantly, performances have improved recently so I am looking forward to getting back to it.”

Wrexham head to Torquay on the back of three successive wins, taking the Reds up to third in the table.

Holroyd is keeping his fingers crossed he is involved in some capacity against Torquay, who are still looking for their first win and have only taken two points from eight games.

“It was disappointing for me to get injured, I am just looking forward to starting my season now,” said Holroyd. “I had a good pre-season under my belt, felt really good and felt sharp.

“The physio has done a great job keeping me fit and getting me back quicker than expected which is pleasing so I have not lost much too much fitness.

“It is a bit later than I expected but hopefully my season will start tomorrow.”

Holroyd might have to bide his time for a starting berth.

Alex Reid has scored three goals in five games since joining Wrexham on loan from Fleetwood Town while Ntumba Massanka opened his account for the season against Bromley last Saturday with a brace in the 2-0 home win.

Manager Dean Keates is not short of attacking options, with Scott Boden also available, but Holroyd is just happy to be in contention once again.

“When you join a big club you always expect that competition for places,” said Holroyd.

“The squad is really strong and whoever comes in is more than strong enough to do a good job for the team. It is a team game.

“It has been frustrating, a lot of sessions on your own so just being back in amongst the group is a good feeling. Wherever I contribute, I am happy to.”

But whoever leads the attack, Holroyd insists the priority is Wrexham continuing the rich vein of form and hopefully leaving Devon with a fourth win in a row.

“We just need to keep this going, get a good run going and let’s see where it takes us,” added Holroyd. “Hopefully we can get another win at Torquay.”