Premier League Predictions Week 4

A successful international break for British nations comes to an end with the welcome return of the Premier League this weekend.

The fortnight-long hiatus from league action has whetted the appetite, with an attractive top-flight fixture list on offer once again.

The Leader sports desk writers have once again proffered their thoughts on the weekend’s action and have forecasted the scores for each game.

Can you do any better than us? Let us know your thoughts and predictions below.

MANCHESTER CITY v LIVERPOOL

NICK HARRISON: Promises to be a cracker. Klopp’s got the players to beat City at their own game but will Mane, Firmino and Salah be better than De Bruyne, Silva and Jesus? Possibly not. 3-1

TOM NORRIS: What a way to welcome the Premier League back after the international break. It will be great to watch both sides attacking talents go head-to-head in a match expected to be played at breakneck speed. My money is on a draw. 2-2

DAN HEALD: The fixture of the weekend promises to deliver a high-scoring and attack minded display from both sides. City's superior firepower should prove decisive here, with Jesus and David Silva to net for the hosts. 3-2

ARSENAL v BOURNEMOUTH

NH: If Wenger can get someone to pay £35m for Oxlade-Chamberlain then he deserves the manager’s job for life at Arsenal. He won’t, however, be in a job for long if they lose this. Ozil will be the man to save him in this. 3-1

TN: A crucial game for Wenger. The end of the transfer window was a shambles and only victory – and a convincing one at that – will keep the fans off his back. Sanchez needs to start and show he was worth the hassle. 2-0

DH: Arsenal plumbed new depths in their 4-0 mauling at Anfield in a shameful display from Arsene Wenger's men. Bournemouth should have no fear about their trip to the Emirates and can exploit a feeble Gunners defence. 2-2

BRIGHTON v WEST BROM

NH: It’s about time The Seagulls got some goals. This is not the easiest of teams to do that against. A game that will probably be decided by a set-piece and it’s a case of who gets on the end of a Brunt free-kick. 1-2

TN: Will Brighton manage a Premier League goal this season? Of course they will, although getting one against Tony Pulis’ Baggies is easier said than done, especially with Jonny Evans available for selection. Expect another masterclass from Pulis. 0-1

DH: Yet to register a Premier League win, Brighton have looked defensively astute but seem bereft of attacking verve and creativity. Tony Pulis specialises in these scenarios and can oversee another narrow victory for the Baggies with Jay Rodriguez on target. 0-1

EVERTON v TOTTENHAM

NH: Two teams you thought would kick-off off the campaign all guns blazing. Spurs have been poor while despite spending all that money, Everton haven’t hit the heights. If Sigurdsson clicks into gear he could influence this game more than Eriksen does. 2-1

TN: Which team will Ross Barkley be supporting? Barkley has been linked with a move from Everton to Tottenham, but that won’t detract from what could be an entertaining encounter. Kane will inevitably score now it’s September. 1-2

DH: Wayne Rooney's off-field transgressions could derail his promising early-season form and adversely affect the Toffees' attacking options. Spurs have been underwhelming so far but should have enough to take a point with Dele Alli to score. 1-1

LEICESTER CITY v CHELSEA

NH: Could be one of the best games this weekend. Vardy will be full of spice after being under-used on England duty and Mahrez is free from transfer speculation. In the battle of the past Champions, I’m going for Foxes. 2-1.

TN: Hopefully for Leicester, Mahrez’s failure to secure a move away won’t affect his form as he, Vardy and Okazaki have looked impressive. Chelsea will be wary of the former champions, but should have just enough. 1-2

DH: Reports of Chelsea's demise have been greatly exaggerated. Their assured pre-international break win against Everton showed that Antonio Conte's side have not lost their ruthless streak. Morata to get the winner as Leicester's faltering start to the season continues. 1-2

SOUTHAMPTON v WATFORD

NH: Watford might have the game plan to surprise a few away from home this season. The Saints are expected to win at home but Richarlison and Doucoure could swing it The Hornets way. 1-2

TN: Watford were always going to be better after the arrival of Silva and some fairly encouraging business, while Southampton seem to have few problems regardless of who is in charge and who heads out of the door. It will be tight, Gabbiadini handing the Saints victory. 1-0

DH: Identical starts to the season have seen both sides accrue five points from their first three games. Arguably the Saints' more favourable fixtures should have yielded more, but they should overcome the Hornets with home advantage. Gabbiadini to get on the scoresheet. 2-0.

STOKE CITY v MANCHESTER UNITED

NH: Stoke are getting better with every game but don’t expect United to roll over like Arsenal did two weeks ago. United may have to settle for a one goal win with Martial grabbing the winner. 1-2

TN: Mark Hughes looks to have a plan at Stoke this season and his three man central defence will take some breaking down. United are capable of doing that with Rashford, Lukaku, Mkhitaryan, Pogba and Mata in their ranks. It’s also the type of game Jose specialises in. 0-1

DH: Do Stoke have enough defensive resolve to thwart a resurgent United? Probably not. The Potters' home win over Arsenal looks less impressive after other recent results and I can't see Mourinho's men slipping up here. Mkhitaryan to feature prominently once again. 0-2

BURNLEY v CRYSTAL PALACE

NH: Palace need a win while Burnley need to make Turf Moor a fortress again after they were beaten at home by West Brom two week ago. They may have to settle for a point apiece. 1-1

TN: If De Boer heads to Burnley ready to play 3-4-2-1 then he’s in for an unwelcome shock that might cost him his job. Burnley have proved that they are no mugs and will be eager for victory. 2-0

DH: Under pressure Palace boss Frank De Boer knows a positive result is imperative, but Burnley have looked solid. A hard-fought home win with Vokes on target. 2-1

SWANSEA CITY v NEWCASTLE UNITED

NH: It will be a tight affair where it might just be a case of first goal wins. Benitez has the tactical nous to grab a 1-0 win but Clement may outfox him with the winner coming from Ayew. 1-0

TN: Forget the scoreline, it will be interesting to see how Renato Sanchez fares for the Swans and what role he is given. Newcastle picked up a vital win last time out, but Rafa isn’t happy and their squad looks bang average. 2-0

DH: Both sides collected important wins last time out and can go into the game with confidence. But Swansea seem more stable and the loan signing of Renato Sanchez is a real coup. Conversely, Rafa Benitez still looks unsettled. Tammy Abraham to score in a Swans win. 2-1

WEST HAM v HUDDERSFIELD

NH: Hernandez to the rescue for West Ham and Bilic. A good outside bet to be the Premier League’s top scorer this season, the Mexican will be hot stuff on a night when the Huddersfield bubble bursts. 3-1

TN: It was hard to envisage West Ham needing the points more than Huddersfield at this stage. Credit must go to the high-flying Terriers, but I’ve got a sneaky feeling that the Hammers might just come good to save Bilic’s job for another week at least. 2-1

DH: Who would bet against Huddersfield here? Wagner's men have been superb and their form stands in marked contrast to an abject West Ham side. A defeat here could spell the end of Slaven Bilic's reign - a very real prospect, I think. Steve Mounie to heap more misery on the Hammers. 0-1