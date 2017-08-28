Boreham Wood 0 Wrexham AFC 1

Wrexham made it two wins in a row for the first time this season after beating Boreham Wood 1-0 at Meadow Park.

On-loan striker Alex Reid was the matchwinner as his second half strike secured three points and enabled the Reds to build on Saturday’s victory over Woking by the same scoreline.

Reid, on a two-month switch from League One side Fleetwood Town, has now scored three times in four outings for Wrexham and looks a real find.

It was another hard fought victory for Dean Keates’ men who came up against a highflying Boreham Wood side that went into the game without a defeat in four outings and beaten only once this term.

The hosts were a threat going forward but Wrexham also had chances, with both goalkeepers in inspired form.

Reid struck in the 61st minute and Wrexham pressed for more goals, although the Reds were put under renewed pressure as Boreham Wood poured forward in search of a late equaliser.

But Wrexham were outstanding at the back and held firm to make sure the defence was not breached, and maintain a 100 per cent record over Boreham Wood with five wins from as many games.

Victory also took Wrexham up to fourth position going into Saturday’s home game against Bromley.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Dibble; Hurst, Manny Smith, Pearson, Jennings; Rutherford, Wedgbury, Wright, Leo Smith (Kelly 59); Massanka (Boden 64), Reid. Subs not used: Dunn, Roberts, Carrington.