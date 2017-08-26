Wrexham AFC 1 Woking 0

Wrexham registered their first Saturday win of the 2017-18 season after beating Woking 1-0 at The Racecourse.

It was an excellent response to the defeat at Maidstone the previous weekend, leaving Wrexham with three wins and the same number of losses from six matches this term.

Wrexham had a couple of half chances in the first half, with Woking creating very little at the other end, and the Reds took the lead just before the break.

Paul Rutherford, brought on as substitute for the injured Jack Mackreth, delivered a corner and Manny Smith’s header was blocked by a defender but James Jennings put the loose ball into the back of the net.

Jennings was credited with the goal but Smith’s header appeared to have crossed the line.

Wrexham had chances to increase their lead in the second half, Alex Reid and Ntumba Massanka both going close.

Woking also threatened an equaliser in the closing exchanges, an unmarked Jamie Philpott steering a close range effort wide and a corner striking Reds captain Shaun Pearson before hitting the post.

But Wrexham held on for victory and they will aim for another win at Boreham Wood on Monday.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Dibble; Hurst, Manny Smith, Pearson, Jennings; Mackreth (Rutherford 28), Wedgbury, Wright, Kelly (Boden 90); Massanka (Leo Smith 80), Reid. Subs not used: Roberts, Marx.