Weekend racing: Lady Aurelia can prove York sprint queen in Nunthorpe

THERE'S a feast of top-class racing today as the Nunthorpe Stakes takes centre stage on day three of York's Ebor Festival, writes CHARLIE CROASDALE.

With four days of top class action and excellent prize money falling into place at the end of the summer, York seems to get better by the year and today's feature race could be one for the ages as speed merchants Lady Aurelia and Battaash clash over five furlongs on the Knavesmire (3.35).

This looks a cracking renewals and although the likes of Marsha and Profitable have strong place claims, it’ll surely be the two market principles fighting this one out at breakneck speed.

Battaash put up a career-best when landing the King George Stakes at Goodwood earlier this month, sent off a rather generous 9/2 and bolting up on soft ground, thrashing several of today’s rivals.

Charlie Hills’ three-year-old is unbeaten this year and probably still improving but I can’t get away from Wes Ward’s stunning filly Lady Aurelia, who is getting weight from all her rivals.

A sensational winner of the Queen Mary as a two-year-old, Ward’s charge was better than ever when landing the King’s Stand on her last outing at Royal Ascot and has been kept fresh for the trip to York ever since.

Cut in the ground holds no fear and Lady Aurelia can stamp her authority as this season’s champion sprinter under Frankie Dettori.

In the Nationwide Services Handicap (4.50), it’s worth having a good each-way bet on City Of Joy.

Sir Michael Stoute’s progressive three-year-old landed mile handicaps at Doncaster and Chelmsford earlier in the year in fine fashion, before running better than the bare result when 10th in the Britannia at Ascot, drawn on the wrong side of a heavily watered track.

It’s best to draw a line through City Of Joy’s latest run when last of 10 at Newmarket, as he was restless in the preliminaries, slowly away and never a factor as Ryan Moore eased him up.

Moore’s back on board today, Stoute’s yard is going well and enjoyed big-race success with Ulysses in the Juddmonte, and there’s a fair chance City Of Joy can improve to be far better than his current mark of 94.

Earlier on what is a cracker of a card, Dal Harraild is the selection in a competitive Weatherby’s Lonsdale Cup Stakes (2.25).

William Haggas’ four-year-old was a relatively confident selection in this column when bolting up at York in May before finding the drop back down in trip mixed with rattling quick ground too much to handle in the Hardwicke at Ascot.

After that previous York win over 14 furlongs, I noted Dal Harraild down as a dour stayer to follow and the step up to two miles should be right up his alley here.

There’s plenty of live dangers, with Thomas Hobson sent over by Willie Mullins after his Ascot success and Dartmouth who never runs a poor race for Moore and Stoute, but I feel the Haggas horse could be hard to peg back over this trip if let loose on the lead.

It’s worth waiting for final declarations, but Mustashry looks a serious animal for Stoute and can land the Group 3 Strensall Stakes (1.55).

The four-year-old put in an eye-catching performance when winning at Chelmsford last time out, coming from last to first in fine style and the clock backed the performance up as being smart.

Stepping out of handicap company, Mustashry can land this Group prize with the excellent Jim Crowley booked.