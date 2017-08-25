Premier League Predictions Week 3

Another packed weekend of Premier League action sees the Leader sports desk offer their predictions on the outcome of each game.

Will a resurgent Manchester United make it three wins from three on Saturday or can Leicester derail their promising early form?

Expecting a deluge of goals between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield? Will Spurs break their Wembley hoodoo with a win against Burnley?

Let us know your thoughts and leave your predictions below.

BOURNEMOUTH v MANCHESTER CITY

NICK HARRISON: City haven’t look as good as they should in the opening two games. Aguero and Jesus in the same side doesn’t work so expect Sterling to start with the winger on target in an entertaining win. 2-4

TOM NORRIS: Bournemouth have failed to get going this season, but it wouldn’t matter what form they were in with City in town. Pep has so much attacking talent at his disposal that goals are almost guaranteed. 0-3

DAN HEALD: Ten-man City’s response to going a goal down against Everton was impressive, with Guardiola’s tactical reshuffle paying dividends. The Blues will have too much for Eddie Howe’s side, with Kevin De Bruyne to net his first of the season in a comfortable away win. 1-3

CRYSTAL PALACE v SWANSEA CITY

NH: Both will be striving to keep clean sheets. Palace - even without the pace of Zaha - have the players to score while The Swans desperately need Llorente back. 2-0

TN: Palace are clearly still getting to grips with De Boer’s new system, while Swansea have missed Gylfi and Llorente, who could return. Expect it to be tight. 1-1DH: Neither side have impressed too much in the early stages of this season. Palace to edge a narrow contest with Christian Benteke on the scoresheet. 2-1

HUDDERSFIELD v SOUTHAMPTON

NH: A hat-trick of top flight wins is the stuff dreams are made of for those Terriers fans who are back in the big time with a bang. The Saints’ second-half display last week perfectly illustrated that they are still struggling. 2-1

TN: Huddersfield seem to be the team everyone is talking about, but it won’t be this easy all season, that’s for sure. The Saints will head north with a point to prove and they might well end up with a share of the spoils. 1-1

DH: Even the most optimistic of Huddersfield fans could not have foreseen their dream start to Premier League life. Southampton looked suspect defensively at times against 10-man West Ham and I expect David Wagner’s men to exploit that weakness again. 2-2

NEWCASTLE UNITED v WEST HAM UNITED

NH: Sports Direct boss Ashley needs to up the prices at his stores to bring in the cash to boost Benitez’s chances of keeping Newcastle in the Premier League. Benitez has to play his part too and that means more of an onus on attack – especially at home. 1-1

TN: Two of the league’s poorest looking sides so far this season. Out of the two, the Hammers look like they have more scope to improve with some good players missing. Crucially they’ve got goals in their side. 1-2

DH: Rafa Benitez cut a frustrated figure at Huddersfield last weekend and has admitted that his squad has too many Championship-level players. The Hammers can pick up a point at a Geordies side in early season disarray with Javier Hernandez to add to his goals tally. 1-1

WATFORD v BRIGHTON

NH: The Hornets lost in the League Cup in midweek but who cares about the League Cup. Silva will have his Hornets buzzing for a guaranteed home win. 3-1

TN: Not a game you’d pay to watch. Brighton are functional if Knockeart is not firing on all cylinders, while Watford can blow hot and cold. The Hornets’ home form might carry them through this season though. 2-1

DH: Watford’s midweek humbling in the League Cup might have derailed some of their early momentum. Brighton to collect their first point of the campaign. 1-1

MANCHESTER UNITED v LEICESTER CITY

NH: Leicester will love the open spaces of Old Trafford but United have suddenly found out that attacking football pays off. Lukaku has been a great signing and he’ll play a key role in what will be a comeback win. 3-1

TN: This could be hugely entertaining. Leicester fight fire with fire as they showed when losing a pulsating clash at Arsenal, while Lukaku, Rashford, Pogba and Mkhitaryan have struck up a good relationship for Jose’s men. 4-2

DH: Two games, eight goals, none conceded. Early pacesetters United have hit their stride early and I can’t see them slipping up here. Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s fine early performances and assists have helped his side United immensely and he can inspire another United victory. 3-1

CHELSEA v EVERTON

NH: For all the mega money splashed out by Everton and last Monday’s opponents Manchester City, young gun Calvert-Lewin was the best player on the park. He could be the perfect outlet for Sigurdsson in a game Everton are well capable of winning. 1-1

TN: What will we get from Chelsea? Disjointed against Burnley and back to their battling best versus Spurs. Everton will certainly produce a better display than the one at the Bridge last season, but will it be enough? 2-1

DH: Chelsea defied the doubters with a Wembley win over Spurs last weekend, but Everton have enough quality to match them at the Bridge. Rooney to keep his scoring run going in a battling draw. 2-2

WEST BROM v STOKE CITY

NH: If The Baggies bag an early goal then it could be a long afternoon for Stoke, who will gain confidence from last week’s shock win at home to Arsenal. Pulis will be desperate to win this and a couple of goals from their well-worked set-pieces will settle it. 2-1

TN: How this has been picked for television over Chelsea v Everton is baffling. There is little chance of it being an open and entertaining encounter regardless of the Pulis v Stoke factor. The Baggies to snatch it. 1-0

DH: Tony Pulis has a decent record against Stoke since he left the Potters in May 2013. The visitors will be buoyed by their win over Arsenal, but the hosts will edge this one with Jay Rodriguez to open his Baggies account. 1-0

LIVERPOOL v ARSENAL

NH: European mission accomplished, now Liverpool can concentrate on the league. Or can they? Coutinho is still the talk of the town and the sooner they sell him to Barca the better Klopp’s team will be. As for Arsenal, Giroud has to start and so does Sanchez. 3-1

TN: A better offering for the 4pm kick-off on Sunday. Goals are pretty much certain with both sides happier going forward. Salah, Mane and Firmino versus Ozil, Welbeck and Lacazette. Should be good viewing. 4-3

DH: Goals are rarely at a premium in this fixture. That shouldn’t change this time around given the respective defensive frailties of both teams. Klopp’s men by a goal, Sadio Mane on the scoresheet. 3-2

TOTTTENHAM v BURNLEY

NH: Spurs surely can’t do what Chelsea did? It’s about time Pochettino found a way to end their Wembley home hoodoo and he needs a bit of help from Kane, who needs to get his act together in front of goal. 4-1

TN: Spurs need to get a win at Wembley under their belts and this looks the ideal fixture to do just that. Burnley were good at Chelsea, but circumstances were very different to what they will encounter this weekend. Back Kane to end his August goal duck. 2-0

DH: Spurs boss Pochettino criticised his misfiring forwards after last week’s defeat by Chelsea, so I expect a reaction from them against The Clarets. Harry Kane to break his August hoodoo in a convincing victory. 3-0