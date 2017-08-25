James Jennings knows AFC Wrexham must improve

JAMES JENNINGS accepts Wrexham have fallen short of the high standards they set in pre-season – but insists that everyone at the club is working hard to turn things around.

After a promising run of form in the build-up to the new campaign things have fallen somewhat flat during the opening five games of the National League season with Wrexham winning just two and losing the other three matches.

That start, which has seen Wrexham score just four times, has left Dean Keates’ men in 13th position in the table ahead of a Bank Holiday double header with Woking and Boreham Wood.

Jennings knows that the club’s loyal supporters will be disappointed with the start to the season, but that they are no different from a group of 'self-critical’ and determined footballers.

“We are disappointed with the start to the season,” said the left-back. “We wanted to hit the ground running after a good pre-season.

“We’ve set high standards and high targets from the start and we’ve fallen below them at the moment, but there is nothing too much to worry about.

“We know the fans will be disappointed, but so are we and it is down to us to put things right starting against Woking at The Racecourse.”

Wrexham have been able to right the wrongs of two Saturday defeats by winning in midweek, but with no game since the 2-1 defeat at Maidstone, the Reds have been instead using the time to iron out a few teething problems.

“Results would suggest there are things wrong,” added Jennings. “We do know the problems at the moment. We all know we can step it up a level.

“We’ve had a good few days on the training pitch working on areas that we needed to work on and where we can exploit teams we are coming up against.

“With the amount of games at the start of the season it has been play, recover, travel, play, recover, travel, play. It has been nice to do some good work on the training pitch.”

Rather than use their Nine Acre site, Wrexham have instead been training on The Racecourse in order to get used to their surroundings.

A host of new players and no home pre-season matches have made it tough for the Reds to get used to The Racecourse, which has seen an opening day defeat to Macclesfield followed up by a win over Gateshead.

“We’ve worked hard at The Racecourse,” revealed Jennings. “We didn’t play at The Racecourse in pre-season so it has been good to get familiar with things like positions we will be taking up against Woking.

“We don’t and won’t blame anyone else for our start to the season and hopefully the hard work we’ve put in this week will show against Woking.

“Getting three points is obviously the most important thing for us, but we want to take our performance levels up a notch and being able to train on The Racecourse will hopefully help us do just that.

“Playing at home should be an advantage to us and we need to make sure that it works like that, but at the end of the day it’s a football pitch and we need to improve wherever we play.

“We’ve got a good bunch of lads with good characters, led by good staff and we are all in it together. We are self-critical as well, which isn’t a bad thing.

“We want to get back to the high standards we set in pre-season and there is no better way to start than at home against Woking in-front of a big crowd.”

Keates’ team selection will be delayed until he hears the outcome of an appeal over Manny Smith’s red card in the defeat at Maidstone.

The Reds believe they have a good case and that Smith, who is joint top scorer with new striker Alex Reid, will be available tomorrow.

Mark Carrington, who was sent off for dissent in Kent, definitely misses out forcing Keates into a reshuffle in the middle of the park.