Connah's Quay Nomads manager Andy Morrison predicts 'great game' with Llandudno

Andy Morrison is expecting a “great game” as Connah’s Quay Nomads visit Llandudno with two 100 per cent records on the line.

Morrison’s Nomads have quietly gone about their business this term, collecting victories over Prestatyn and Carmarthen to top the table, while Llandudno followed up their own win against the Old Gold by beating Aberystwyth Town.

Nomads boss Morrison watched Llandudno win 2-0 at Aberystwyth last Friday and is expecting another tricky 90 minutes at Maesdu Park tomorrow.

“It doesn’t matter who we are playing because you will not say this year ‘that should be three points’ because they are all tough games,” said Morrison. “I went to Llandudno against Aberystwyth and I thought Llandudno were efficient and very good at what they did, so we will come up with a game plan.

“It will be a great game between two teams who have taken six points from six, so somebody is going to drop that 100 per cent record.”

Unsurprisingly, Llandudno midfielder Tom Dix is confident his side can maintain their perfect start to the season, which has seen them score five goals without reply.

On the home clash with Nomads, Dix said: “They look strong, but we are confident we can get another win.

“With Connah’s Quay you know what you are going to get, they are always tough games, but close games.”

Bala Town return to their ‘bread and butter’ tomorrow as they entertain high-flying Cardiff Met.

While Bala were losing 3-0 to reigning champions The New Saints, the men from the capital were making it two wins from two by beating Bangor City.

And midfielder Nathan Burke is happy to move on from the loss to TNS with full focus now on Cardiff Met.

“If we’d have picked up a result (at TNS) it would have been a bonus, but this is our bread and butter and we want to start picking up points,” said Burke.

Mark Aizlewood is ready to ring the changes as Carmarthen Town go in search of their first points of the season at Newtown tomorrow.

Successive defeats to Llandudno and Connah’s Quay Nomads, during which time the Old Gold have conceded six goals and scored just once, have left Aizlewood’s men propping up the division.

And Aizlewood is ready to do whatever needs to be done to turn things around, saying: “When you lose two games and concede six goals, you can make a case for making as many changes as you want.

“Newtown play with a 10, a good 10 in (Nick) Rushton who scores goals. We need to make a decision to say ‘do we stop them first and see what it brings’ or do we say ‘let’s do what we do and be a more attacking force’.

“There will be changes, without a shadow of a doubt. We have to do the basics well and we haven’t done enough of the basics well.”