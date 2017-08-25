Cefn Druids boss wants to kick-start season with victory against Aberystwyth

HUW GRIFFITHS wants Cefn Druids to kick-start their campaign by getting one over a man he has great admiration for.

The Ancients play host to Aberystwyth Town tonight (8pm), with Griffiths looking to keep opposite number Nev Powell without a win.

Griffiths, who played for Bangor City, has nothing but good things to say about Powell, who was the last man to win the top-flight with the Citizens before The New Saints’ dominance.

But Griffiths is not about to gift Powell all three points as he looks to lead the Ancients to their first win of the season.

“Nev’s a canny, successful manager who is a friend,” said Griffiths. “I have nothing but admiration for what he’s achieved and if you have half the career that he’s had in management you’ve done well.”

Griffiths, who saw his side follow up an opening day defeat to Cardiff Met with a 1-1 draw at Newtown, continued: “I like Nev, he’s a friend, but we want to get those first three points of the season, especially at home.

“It will be a tough test against a big, strong side. Nev told me that he’d signed giants and it will be like a home game for a lot of his players.

“It will be tough, but it’s one I want to get my teeth into. They finished below us last season and we’ve got a chance to get a win.”

“The important thing, however, like the first part of last season, is that we don’t get beat by teams that are expected to finish around us, much like last week at Newtown.

Griffiths is hoping to be able to recall Aaron Simpson, while Ellis Healing and Ben Burrows could also feature for Druids.

Powell, meanwhile, insists that Aberystwyth Town must produce an improved performance from the one against Llandudno if they are to get anything at The Rock.

Second-half goals from Danny Shaw and Danny Hughes inflicted a home defeat on Aberystwyth and Powell wants improvements.

“We’ve got to go to Cefn Druids and put a better performance in,” he said. “We’ve got to make sure we work hard and be prepared for what we are going to get at Druids, who are a big, strong, physical side and they are streetwise as well.”

Kevin Nicholson wants Bangor City to learn from their 3-1 defeat at Cardiff Met as they prepare to entertain Prestatyn Town tonight.

A 5-2 opening weekend win over TNS was overshadowed by last week’s defeat, and boss Nicholson is demanding better.

“We started ever so well, but we said it’s only a start,” said Nicholson. “We tried to back it up. We didn’t. We need to learn from our performance.

“Our aim should be to try to play as well as we did at home in our last match. If we do that then we’ll give ourselves a very good chance of getting the three points.”

Scott Ruscoe is relishing the chance to renew acquaintances with Barry Town United this evening.

Ruscoe remembers the days when Barry Town were the team to beat in the Welsh top-flight, and he’s looking forward to another good battle with the two not meeting in the league since October 18, 2003.

“I had some good duels with Barry, they are an excellent club, who set the benchmark for football in the Welsh Premier League,” reflected Ruscoe. “They were an excellent side with an excellent coaching staff and great full-time players, it was what we aspired to be at the time.”