Andy Morrell backs Dean Keates to turn around Wrexham AFC's ailing fortunes

ANDY MORRELL has backed Dean Keates to turn Wrexham’s flagging fortunes around.

Former boss Morrell, who had Keates as a player during his years in charge at The Raececourse, said: “Dean will be working his socks off and so will the players trying to get it right.

“Dean has got some good players and he had brought in players who have been there and done it which is crucial with the situation they are going to be in.

“Now what you need sometimes is your fringe players to do well and if they do well, you have got a chance.

“They can turn mid-table into being around the top of the table.”

“It’s a new team and will take time to gel and settle in,” continued Morrell, who is manager of National League North side Tamworth.

“Sometimes it just clicks straight away if you are lucky enough but it usually takes time.

“Fans are impatient and expect a lot but Dean has put a squad together that is capable of doing well in the league.”

Wrexham are back in league action at home to Woking on Saturday and Keates is demanding a reaction from his side after the 2-1 defeat at Maidstone United.

“We need a reaction. We have had it in the past at Gateshead and Maidenhead, we need it at home now against Woking," said Keates.

