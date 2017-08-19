Maidstone United 2 Wrexham AFC 1

Wrexham were unable to build on their midweek win as they lost 2-1 against Maidstone United.

It was a disappointing outcome for Wrexham, who beat Gateshead 1-0 on Tuesday, and were unable to build on their early lead as they finished the game with nine men.

Maidstone made a bright start but Wrexham went ahead in the 10th minute.

The returning Paul Rutherford sent in a cross from the right and Alex Reid headed home to make it two goals in two games for the on loan Fleetwood striker.

However, the lead was shortlived as Maidstone equalised just five minutes later with Alex Wynter heading home from a free-kick.

And Maidstone took the lead when a free-kick hit the wall and came out to Jack Richards whose low drive found the back of the net, although goalkeeper Christian Dibble should have done better.

Wrexham were left with nine men after 72 minutes to make their job harder.

Manny Smith was shown a straight red card following a foul on Joe Pigott in the area, with Mark Carrington also dismissed for dissent, but Pigott’s penalty was saved by Dibble.

Maidstone came close to adding to their lead but they had done enough to secure a first win of the season.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Dibble, Roberts, Smith, Pearson, Jennings; Rutherford (Wright 58), Wedgbury, Carrington, Kelly (Hurst 74); Reid, Boden (Massanka 58). Subs not used: Marx, Mackreth.