Premier League Predictions

After a hit and miss opening weekend of predictions for The Leader’s sports desk, we return for another round of speculative guesswork.

An absorbing first game week yielded goals galore, with no fewer than 36 strikes finding the net across 10 Premier League fixtures.

Will we see some improved defensive displays this weekend, or will the league’s forwards reign supreme again?

SWANSEA CITY v MANCHESTER UNITED

NICK HARRISON: It won’t be as easy as it was against West Ham but an early goal might set United on their way to another two, three or four goal show. The M and Ms’ – Mkhitaryan Mata and Matic – will run the show with Lukaku on the scoresheet again. 1-3

TOM NORRIS: Jose’s men made a statement of intent when running riot against the Hammers last week and Swansea won’t relish the likes of Rashford and Lukaku running at them. Only one winner. 0-3

DAN HEALD: United were imperious in their opening fixture. Lukaku has hit the ground running while Matic looks assured in the heart of their midfield. Another win for Mourinho’s men. 0-2

BOURNEMOUTH v WATFORD

NH: This is a game that pits two young talented managers against each other. Howe’s team like to attack while Silva’s side can’t defend. Defoe may be the difference as he marks his South coast return with a goal. 2-1

TN: Bournemouth were disappointing on the opening weekend, while Watford picked up a point more than many thought they would against Liverpool. The Cherries’ home form is vital and they will kick-off with a win. 2-1

DH: Eddie Howe’s side disappointed in their first game, while Watford showed plenty of spirit in their draw with Liverpool. The Hornets can collect another point. 1-1

BURNLEY v WEST BROM

NH: Can’t see why everyone’s so quick to write off Burnley. No, I didn’t expect them to win so easily at Chelsea but they are a team that always look as if they’ve got a game-plan. Another three points tomorrow. 2-1

TN: This certainly isn’t one for the neutral. Burnley were excellent at Chelsea and West Brom did what they do best by grinding out a result against Bournemouth and expect a game more in-keeping with the latter. 1-1

DH: Burnley will be elated from their Stamford Bridge heroics, but Pulis is a specialist in setting his team up to contain and nullify. A bore draw. 0-0

LEICESTER CITY v BRIGHTON

NH: Brighton had six across the back at times against City a week ago while The Foxes always look better as a team that acts on the counter-attack. If Vardy gets some space he’ll score again but it won’t be easy. 2-0

TN: Leicester looked impressive at Arsenal last Friday with Vardy and Okazaki causing plenty of problems. It’s hard not to see them causing issues for the Brighton backline and Hughton’s men must worry where the goals will come from. 3-0

DH: Chris Hughton’s side looked resilient enough against Manchester City, but may lack the firepower for the season ahead. Vardy to add to his goalscoring tally in a solid home win. 2-0

LIVERPOOL v CRYSTAL PALACE

NH: Firmino is the man to star at Anfield for Liverpool. With Salah providing the ammunition, Klopp’s boys now have even more firepower up front. It wont be a walk in the Stanley Park for the Reds but they’ll still take all three points. 3-1

TN: There are obvious question marks about the Liverpool defence, certainly from set-pieces and Benteke will fancy taking advantage of that. The Reds do look superb going forward however, and Palace won’t be able to live with that. 3-1

DH: What Liverpool lack in defensive nous they make up for in attacking vigour. Palace on the other hand looked like a team of strangers in their Huddersfield humbling. Sturridge to net after yet another return from injury 2-0

SOUTHAMPTON v WEST HAM

NH: The Saints haven’t won at home for ages while it’s a good job The Hammers are away again because their home fans won’t put up with the pathetic performances they endured at the London Stadium last season. 0-0

TN: Both teams will head into this game with a point to prove. Saints were toothless against Swansea and West Ham became a mis-shapen mess as United ran riot. Both will hope for better, but they may not get it. 1-0

DH: The Saints looked bereft of creativity last weekend and can only improve. West Ham never stood a chance at Old Trafford and I foresee another away defeat. 1-0

STOKE CITY v ARSENAL

NH: A few tweaks here and there and Arsenal could be up there challenging. But with a back three of Holding, Monreal and Kolisanic they definitely won’t. Welshman Ramsey has bad memories of Britannia Stadium but I think he’ll erase them tomorrow tea-time. 2-3

TN: This used to be the type of game that Arsenal feared but Stoke seem to have lost their edge and the Gunners have plenty of attacking quality to get themselves a win on the road as the pressure builds on Hughes. 0-2

DH: Arsene Wenger’s men should be buoyed by their free-scoring display against Leicester. Under-pressure Mark Hughes will taste defeat against what will be a Lacazette-inspired Gunners. 1-3

HUDDERSFIELD v NEWCASTLE UNITED

NH: Terriers’ fans will be looking forward to this. An opening day win at Palace and what a great game to follow it up with. Benitez will demand a clean sheet from his under-strength side but Mounie may just nick another goal. 2-1

TN: I hope Huddersfield fans don’t think that last week’s opening day blitz of Palace will be the norm. Newcastle are still a work in progress, though, and the home side could make it two from two. 1-0

DH: The Terriers were a joy to watch in their first top-flight game, while Newcastle generally held their own against a strong Spur s side. Benitez is a shrewd operator and expect him to mastermind a hard-fought win. 1-2

TOTTENHAM v CHELSEA

NH: The only downside for Spurs is this one is at Wembley. It didn’t work for them in the Champions League last season and I’m not sure it will feel like home this time around. If Morata starts, Chelsea could bounce back with a Champions-like performance. 1-2

TN: Conte won’t have envisaged making the trip to tackle Tottenham at Wembley on the back of an opening day defeat to Burnley and the ‘home’ side can take full advantage of an injury and suspension hit Chelsea. 2-0

DH: Tottenham will never have a better chance of heaping more misery on their London rivals, who look in complete disarray. Morata to score but Spurs to win. 3-1

MANCHESTER CITY v EVERTON

NH: Everton have played well at City over the years but City have that ability to turn on the style at home and De Bruyne never has two bad games on the trot. Back the Belgium for a goal and an assist at The Etihad. 3-1

TN: Pep’s City were always going to beat Brighton on the opening weekend, now is the time for them to show they’ve improved by beating Everton, who will be tough to break down if Koeman has his way. 2-0

DH: Have Man City improved enough from last season to unpick stubborn and well-organised defences? That remains to be seen, but I feel they may have a little too much in attack for the visitors to handle. Rooney to score in a narrow defeat for his boyhood team. 2-1