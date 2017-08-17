New signing Alex Reid had a dream debut for Wrexham AFC

ALEX REID admits it was a “dream come true” to score on his Wrexham debut and he’s backed himself to score more goals during his loan spell.

The striker was brought in on a two-month deal from Fleetwood on Tuesday and the 21-year-old came off the substitutes’ bench that evening to score the winner against Gateshead at The Racecourse.

“It was amazing to score in front of a packed stadium,” said Reid, who was snapped up by Fleetwood in January after scoring 40 goals in 18 months for Rushall Olympic.

“It is a dream come true for me to grab a goal and at the same time for the whole stadium to erupt.

“It is something I have dreamt about since I was a little kid and with the fans at the end chanting my name, it was a dream debut.”

Reid says his goalscoring debut was the perfect end to a busy day that started at League One Fleetwood.

“I was a crazy day,” said Reid. “I went in at 9am, was told about 12pm that I was going on loan to Wrexham. Drove down here, got here for about 4pm, met the lads at 6pm and by about 9pm I am scoring the winner for Wrexham.”

Wrexham manager Dean Keates played with Reid at Northern Premier League outfit Rushall prior to taking over as Reds boss in October and the frontman is confident the goals will continue to flow.

“I already know the gaffer from playing with him at Rushall,” said Reid. “He contacted me and said he needed goals, and that is what I am here to do.

“Put me in the team and I will score goals.

“The message was to go out there and have fun, play with freedom.

“I haven’t actually trained with the team yet, they don’t know how I play and I don’t know how they play but we just clicked straight away.

“I am like a predator in front of goal, any sort of half chance I am onto.”

Reid is yet to make his first team debut for Fleetwood but he hopes a successful stint with Wrexham will lead to his chance.

“I went away with them on a pre-season tour to Austria, it was a great experience but unfortunately I did not get any game time,” said Reid.

“Coming back down to this level, a higher level from which I have already come from, in front of packed stadiums, it is real football and it is getting my blood boiling again for it and the hunger to score goals.

“I want to finish top of that goalscorers list. I am ambitious.

“But first and foremost I am focused on doing my best here and then leaving an impression for Fleetwood.”

Keates is delighted to land Reid who will act as cover for the injured Chris Holroyd.

“I know what Alex is all about, I spent six months with him at Rushall,” said Keates.

“He is a great lad, great attitude, got great desire and wants to achieve something in the game.

“He was somebody I was interested in last season, I did make a phone call and ask about him but there were a lot of Football League teams sniffing around and Fleetwood paid a fair amount of money to Rushall for him.

“He has been around the first team there and I had no qualms about bringing him down here.”