RGC announce special supporters club package ahead of new season

RGC fans will get the chance to witness the WRU National Cup winners in style thanks to a special initiative for the upcoming Principality Premiership campaign.

The Gogs have announced that the 1881 Supporters Club package is now on sale, with limited spaces available for this unique matchday experience.

The cost for the season is £425 and this includes access to Parc Eirias and the 1881’s supporters club for home games - league and cup, in addition to exclusive access to the supporters’ club lounge.

This will also bring with it lunch in the form of a buffet, a match day programme, player appearances, access to stadium seating, a welcome drink, discounted bar prices and guaranteed stadium parking.

The price covers the package holder and guest and also allows for two under 16’s to attend.

Anyone wishing to purchase the package or for more informational email sajones@wru.wales.