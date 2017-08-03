Holywell Town defeat Tranmere Rovers academy side

Holywell Town’s encouraging pre-season form continued with a 2-0 win over Tranmere Rovers Academy at Halkyn Road.
The Wellmen took the lead in the 28th minute as Matty Harvey broke the deadlock, heading home a cross from the right.
Town goalkeeper Joe Griffiths was called into action on the stroke of half time, saving well to preserve his side’s lead.
The hosts were awarded a penalty when Steve Lewis was brought down in the box, but the striker saw his spot-kick well-saved.
Town sealed the victory soon after when Shaun Tuck curled an effort into the corner.
Three headed goals earned Flint Town United a 3-0 victory in their clash at Greenfield.
After a closely-contested opening half hour, Richie Foulkes put the Silkmen ahead, rising highest to convert from a corner.
Two goals early in the second half earned United victory with James Hooper connecting with Mark Cadwallader’s cross to make it 2-0.
Soon after, Jack Pickering rounded off the scoring, heading home Joe Palmer’s delivery.
Airbus fell to their second defeat of pre-season in a 3-2 reverse at Colwyn Bay.
Jamie Menagh struck a superb 25-yard free-kick to put Airbus ahead on 12 minutes.
But defensive errors cost the visitors dear as Bay netted three goals without reply.
With a static Airbus defence appealing in vain for offside, Jamie Rainford netted.
Another defensive lapse minutes later allowed Jack Hindle to fire past Andy Coughlin, before Astley Mulholland made it 3-1 before the break.
Obi Anoruo reduced the arrears for the Wingmakers midway through the second half.
See full story in the Leader
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on