Holywell Town defeat Tranmere Rovers academy side

Holywell Town’s encouraging pre-season form continued with a 2-0 win over Tranmere Rovers Academy at Halkyn Road.

The Wellmen took the lead in the 28th minute as Matty Harvey broke the deadlock, heading home a cross from the right.

Town goalkeeper Joe Griffiths was called into action on the stroke of half time, saving well to preserve his side’s lead.

The hosts were awarded a penalty when Steve Lewis was brought down in the box, but the striker saw his spot-kick well-saved.

Town sealed the victory soon after when Shaun Tuck curled an effort into the corner.

Three headed goals earned Flint Town United a 3-0 victory in their clash at Greenfield.

After a closely-contested opening half hour, Richie Foulkes put the Silkmen ahead, rising highest to convert from a corner.

Two goals early in the second half earned United victory with James Hooper connecting with Mark Cadwallader’s cross to make it 2-0.

Soon after, Jack Pickering rounded off the scoring, heading home Joe Palmer’s delivery.

Airbus fell to their second defeat of pre-season in a 3-2 reverse at Colwyn Bay.

Jamie Menagh struck a superb 25-yard free-kick to put Airbus ahead on 12 minutes.

But defensive errors cost the visitors dear as Bay netted three goals without reply.

With a static Airbus defence appealing in vain for offside, Jamie Rainford netted.

Another defensive lapse minutes later allowed Jack Hindle to fire past Andy Coughlin, before Astley Mulholland made it 3-1 before the break.

Obi Anoruo reduced the arrears for the Wingmakers midway through the second half.