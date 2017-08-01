Wrexham AFC star Mark Carrington feels a real buzz around The Racecourse

MARK CARRINGTON believes the new-look squad compiled by manager Dean Keates has created a real buzz around The Racecourse.

Keates has made 13 new signings ahead of Wrexham’s 10th season in non-league football which kicks-off with a home game against Macclesfield Town on Saturday.

Supporters have welcomed the new additions and vice-captain Carrington, who joined Wrexham in September 2013 and is currently the Reds’ longest serving player, definitely senses the feel-good factor.

“There is a big buzz around the place,” said Carrington.

“I think there is a very good feeling at the club and it is up there with one of the best since I have been here.

“The fans are buzzing and getting behind it.

“A lot of it is to do with the gaffer and how much of a legend he is at the club, and obviously they have seen the squad he has put together.

“It is a very good squad of good players, well known players, so everything is looking up.”

Expectations are high that Wrexham can mount a promotion challenge and Carrington says that comes with the territory.

“Every year, because Wrexham is Wrexham, there is always people expecting you to do well and go up,” said Carrington.

“It has not always been the case and it has not always reflected on the squad we have had but this year I think we have got a right chance.

“I just can’t wait to get started now.”

Wrexham enjoyed a productive pre-season, winning six of their eight friendlies and losing only once.

Although he accepts those results count for little when the National League campaign begins this weekend, Carrington says developing a winning mentality bodes well.

“We want to win every game we play, you want to set a winning mentality,” said Carrington. “That is what it’s all about. But the main objective is to get the fitness up, get the minutes in, get the shape of the team and the patterns of play.

“Everything is geared up for the start of the season so hopefully we have done that and we are in good shape.”

Carrington added: “You can’t always get a gauge on the pre-season games but you can only beat who you are playing.

“We have done that to most of the teams so there are a lot of positives to take out of pre-season and we look good.

“We have got a great bunch of lads and we’re raring to go.”

The versatile Carrington has operated as a right-back or in midfield since switching to Wrexham, also occasionally filling in on the left side of defence.

With right-back Kevin Roberts arriving from Halifax, Carrington believes he will be used more often in midfield.

“From the looks of it I will be more centre midfield with Robbo coming in,” said Carrington. “That is fine by me but as you know, I will play anywhere for the team as I have done over the past five seasons and I will continue to do that.

“There are a lot of lads who will do the same which is good.

“There are people who can come in and play in different positions and there is competition all over the pitch which is good and healthy.

“We have got 18 players and all are ready to come in and play a big part which is good.”

A big crowd is expected at The Racecourse for the opening day showdown with Macclesfield.

Carrington is determined to start off with a win and insists decent home form is key in the quest for success.

“We want to win every game, especially home games,” added Carrington. “We need to turn our home ground into a bit of a fortress that teams don’t want to come to and we need to kick that off with a win against Macclesfield.”