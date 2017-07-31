Wrexham AFC manager Dean Keates wants another striker

DEAN KEATES could venture into the loan market for a striker.

The Wrexham manager has Scott Boden, Chris Holroyd and Ntumba Massanka in his squad but admits he would like to sign a fourth forward for the 2017-18 campaign.

Massanka has joined on loan from Burnley until January and if he fails to bring in a striker on a permanent deal, Keates might make a similar move.

“I don’t think I have hid the fact that I want to try and have four forwards in the squad,” said Keates. “We have only got three at the moment so we are hopeful that something can be done.

“We have spoken to people and we have got a list we are going through.

“We have had a bid turned down for one, that is not going to happen as we have been told, and we will look elsewhere.

“We have been looking elsewhere, we have got a list of players that we would like to sign permanently and also there are one or two on there that could be potential loans.

“If I can’t get the ones in that I want permanently, it might be a case that I look at the possibility of a loan.”

Wrexham begin a 10th season in non-league with a home match against Macclesfield Town on Saturday, and Keates is keeping his fingers crossed that a player will join Wrexham before the opening day clash.

“I am hopeful,” said Keates. “There have been phone calls all week trying to get players in and we will just wait and see.

“I can get as many players as I want but if they are not going to push and play and have the opportunity to challenge players that are already in there, there is no point. I don’t want squad players, I want players who can play.”

Boden was on target as Wrexham completed pre-season with a 1-1 draw against Chorley.

Wrexham led at the break but the National League North outfit equalised after the break through a superb free-kick before Massanka saw his late penalty saved.

Keates was delighted to see Boden, who joined Wrexham from Inverness Caledonian Thistle this summer, on target yet again.

“Scott got in the right area,” added Keates.