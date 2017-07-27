Dean Keates: Shaun Pearson injury 'not serious' as Wrexham prepare for Chorley trip

DEAN KEATES remains undecided on a definitive starting XI with the start of the season just over a week away.

The comprehensive summer overhaul of the first team overseen by Keates, saw nine players depart the club with 13 new additions replacing them.

After such wholesale changes, the Reds boss has used the pre-season schedule to rotate his new-look squad and assess the strength in depth.

Speaking after his side’s 2-0 victory at Altrincham Town, the Reds boss insisted his pre-season focus was solely on giving every player game time.

He said: “It’s a case of tinkering minutes for all of the players.

“They’re all virtually on the same amount of minutes give or take one or two who’ve had a little bit more than everybody else, but it’s just a case of getting the periodisation right over the pre-season.

“We’ve got the minutes up tonight and we’ll go again at the weekend and we’ll still have 11 or 12 days to fully prepare ourselves for the league game against Macclesfield.”

While Keates was critical of his side’s first-half performance in the 1-0 defeat at Nantwich Town, he was enthused by the Altrincham result.

Goals in either half from Marcus Kelly and Chris Holroyd secured the victory, which also yielded a rare clean sheet for the Reds.

Reflecting on the result, Keates added: “We asked for a reaction and we got a much better performance than Saturday, when we were poor especially in the first half.

“We scored two good goals and created some other good opportunities, but I felt we moved the ball a lot quicker and with a lot more purpose.

“We showed more end product in tonight’s game compared to Saturday.”

The positives from the Reds’ latest victory were offset by a serious-looking knee injury to skipper Shaun Pearson late in the game.

But Keates played down its severity and offered injury updates on both Jack McKreth and Ntumba Massanka after the duo missed out on the Altrincham game.

He said: “With Shaun it’s more of an impact injury I think. He was laughing and joking in the changing rooms afterwards so he’s fine, it’s just a knock.

“He’s a big player for us and you don’t want to see him go down, but all being well he’ll be fine and will be back in training on Friday.

“It’s not a major concern either with Jack. It was just a case of letting things settle down for him. He had a bit of tightness in his stomach and we just wanted to let it settle down.

“He’s chomping at the bit, obviously.

“All the data we have on him has shown how brilliant his acceleration is.

“It’s triple what everyone else’s is, so he doesn’t ever seem to be jogging and goes from doing nothing to a full-on sprint very quickly.

“We’ve learned a lot more about him in the last few weeks and it’s juts a case of managing him a bit differently.

“He has been working in the gym and on the training pitch, but it was just a case of managing it.

“With Tums (Massanka) it was bit of bad tackle on him in the Warrington game that rolled his ankle.

“But his pain threshold is good when we’ve looked at his movement.

“He’s done a bit of jogging and was a little bit sore so we didn’t think there was any point in us risking it with it being pre-season.”

Keates refused to be drawn on the names of any further arrivals at The Racecourse but expects at least one new addition by early next week.

The Reds play their final warm-up match of the summer on Saturday when they travel to National League North side Chorley.