RGC head coach Jones urges squad to push for places ahead of pre-season opener

RGC head coach Mark Jones is keen to blend in his new recruits as the Gogs get their pre-season campaign underway this week.

The Gogs travel to Nant Conwy for a training match tonight (Tuesday), before National League One side Caldy are next up on Friday (7.15pm).

Jones has secured the extensions of influential figures such as Afon Bagshaw, Joe Simpson and Jacob Botics during the summer, in addition to injecting new blood into the squad in the form of Curtis Reynolds, Dion Jones and Alex Taylor.

He said: “We get a chance to put what we have practiced into a pressure situation of a game. We have been working on a few things and we can use them against Caldy.

“We are not looking to peak fitness wise at the start of the season, but planning our fitness peak as they season progresses, so the games help with the conditioning hit.

“It is a chance for all the players to get a run out, and our aim is to give the whole squad and opportunity for game-time over the first part of the season.

“If players perform in training and show they are worthy of a starting place then it will happen for them.

“Last season around 18 players cemented their place in the squad and the rest couldn’t break through, so this is a great opportunity for everyone to get a chance if they perform to the levels needed.”

RGC took advantage of rugby league giants Warrington Wolves’ training facilities last weekend, where they took part in a wide range of unfamiliar and testing training methods in a bid to further enhance their fitness ahead of the new Principality Premiership season.

“It was a good chance to do something slightly different so we added some variety to training, including some challenges on the watt bikes,” added Jones.

“With the Nant Conwy and Caldy run-outs we have a bit less training this week and a bit more on tactical nous. I am sure we will have a few sore bodies as well.”