Police called to reports of assault in Wrexham town centre

POLICE were called to reports of a man being assaulted in Wrexham town centre.
A North Wales Police spokesman told the Leader a call was received just before 3.50pm today reporting that a man had been assaulted in Regent Street near St Mark’s Road multi-storey car park.
A number of people reported seeing several police vehicles at either side of King Street around the time of the incident.
Alex Buckley said there were seven police cars and a police van shortly before 4pm after someone was punched and two or three youths on bicycles were antagonising police afterwards, adding that a lot of people had gathered in the area.
A nearby trader, who asked not to be named, said he saw a lot of people outside and the police were telling them to move on and heard lots of shouting around the time of the alleged incident.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on