Doorstep arson attack in Hightown sparks concern

A COUNCILLOR has expressed concern over a deliberate fire which gutted a back entrance gate at a council house in Hightown, Wrexham.

Two fire crews fought the blaze at the property in Clwyd Wen on Friday night and a spokesman for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service later confirmed the fire was “deliberate ignition”.

Whitegate councillor Brian Cameron has urged residents to be watchful.

“I am deeply concerned that someone has deliberately set fire to the property,” said Cllr Cameron.

“People need to contact the police if they see anything suspicious.”

As well as the gate there was damage to a carpet in the hallway of the property.

North Wales Police say anyone with any information should ring 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A spokesman for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “There were no injuries.

“Two crews attended using pumps, breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera.

“The cause was deliberate ignition, causing damage to the door and the carpet in the hall.”