No injuries as fire crews tackle flat blaze on Bagillt's High Street

No injuries were reported at a flat fire in Bagillt.

Fire crews responded to reports of a building blaze at Foresters Hall, High Street, just after 11.30am.

A crew from Holywell and two crews from Deeside attended the scene – which is understood to have not been occupied at the time.

A spokesman for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said all individuals were accounted for an no injuries were reported.

A corden was set up around the building up to Gadlys Lane and crews, including fire investigation teams, remained on site throughout the day.

A cause and the extent of the damage is yet to be established.