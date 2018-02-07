Wrexham's first Town Centre Forum Annual Dinner hailed as a great success by business owners

Wrexham’s first Town Centre Forum Annual Dinner has been hailed as a great success by local business owners.

As well as over 50 Town centre traders, attendees included Ian Lucas MP, local town councillors and Wrexham County Borough Council (WCBC) officers and directors.

Organised by the new chairs of the Town Centre Forum, Alex Jones of The Bank Bar, and the Town Centre Forum Steering Group, Sam Regan of The Lemon Tree, the dinner at Hafod Restaurant in Coleg Cambria on February 1 was seen as a much-needed opportunity to network and collaborate.

Sam Regan, who also chairs ‘This is Wrexham’ Tourism Partnership, spoke about the thriving tourism economy within Wrexham and the work that at ‘This is Wrexham’ are doing to support the tourism industry.

Lee Robinson, who is Strategic Director for WCBC, spoke of the historic disconnect between the private and public sectors which is finally being dissolved by a more pro-active council and organisations such as the Town Centre Forum.

David Cupit, who is soon to be appointed Operations Manager for Ty Pawb, informed guests of progress and the opportunities that the centre will bring to the town.

Andy Woods, director of catering at Coleg Cambria, gave information on what the college are doing to integrate into the community and how they can support the business community.

Mr Jones said: “It was a great evening. From the moment we announced the event was going to take place, the response has been unprecedented.

“It proves the significant progress that has been made in such a short space of time, and the want of everyone to work together to make Wrexham great again.”

Mr Regan added: “It was amazing to see everyone coming together, and having open dialog about the town centre.

“For me it’s all about communication, and this event really helped to bring people together.

“It gives us confidence as a Forum that we are heading in the right direction for the future of Wrexham.”