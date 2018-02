The A483 northbound has reopened following an earlier collision.

The road’s northbound carriageway was closed for recovery work after a crash near the junction for Gresford at about 11.30am.

Motorists faced heavy delays as a result of the smash but the road reopened shortly before 1pm.

@NWPControlroom tweeted: “A483 Gresford Wrexham Northbound now open again after earlier collision. Thank you for your patience.”