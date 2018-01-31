Penyffordd could see school facilities transformed with plans to modernise

PLANS to modernise village primary school facilities will be discussed next week.

Proposals for Ysgol Penyffordd’s junior and infants to be housed in a new building in a bid to modernise the school will be discussed by Flintshire Council (FCC) planners on Wednesday, February 7.

Abbots Lane Infants and Penyffordd Junior Schools have merged in recent years to create the school, but the infants and juniors currently operate from different sites.

A statement on Penyffordd Community Council’s website said: “We have received notification from FCC planning that the school planning application will be included on the agenda for the Planning and Development Control Committee meeting, which will be held on February 7.”

The plan is to create a 21st century primary school facility that will see the construction of a new all-through three to 11-years-old English medium community primary school on the Abbotts Lane site.

It will hold 315 full time learners and a 45 full-time equivalent place nursery.

The existing infants school building will then be demolished, and construction of improved car parking for staff and visitors and a dedicated drop-off zone for parents.

It is hoped the facility will provide a new inspirational learning experience for primary school children in Penyffordd, near Broughton.