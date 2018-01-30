Funding request would make Wrexham flats plan at church site 'unviable'

A REQUEST to a housing developer for funds to help with education could make a new development financially unviable, planning chiefs will hear.

Last year Wrexham Council’s planning committee considered an application to demolish the former Engedi Chapel in High Street, Brymbo and replace it with nine apartments.

The committee visited the site in October, following which councillors granted permission subject to the signing of a Section 106 agreement which would require contributions towards a shortfall in education infrastructure provision.

A report to the committee, which will meet at the Guildhall on Monday, states: “In the intervening period the applicant has approached the council concerned that the requirement for such a contribution will render the scheme financially unviable.

“A financial viability assessment has been provided by a suitably qualified chartered surveyor.”

According to the assessment the profit for the development would be £61,651 – but the education funds would account for more than half of that with a contribution of £35,000 requested by the council.

The planning officer’s report continues: “I am satisfied the applicant has established that current market trends, the nature of the proposed scheme and the constraints identified with the nature of the site mean that even without the provision of the education contribution, the development will only bring about a return which is less than half that considered to be a reasonable profit.

“By factoring in the required contribution, this wipes out a further 50 per cent of that return. If the council were insistent on this contribution there is an inevitability that the proposal will not occur.

“If the scheme were to be implemented, it would provide nine reasonable sized units of residential accommodation. The proposal would also constitute the redevelopment of previously developed land in a sustainable settlement location.”

The report now recommends planning permission should be granted for the development without the submission of an education contribution.

The building would be constructed as an ‘L’ shaped apartment block with dwellings on three floors and on-site parking.

When the proposals were discussed by the planning committee last year concerns were raised about the number of parking spaces, poor visibility issues, and the impact on traffic.