Flintshire man took cocaine after attending a funeral

A man who took cocaine at weekends and “special occasions” had taken the class A drug after attending the funeral of his best friend’s mother.

Dale Alexander Thompson, 22, of Church Meadow in Rhydymwyn, near Mold, admitted possessing 0.47 grammes of the drug.

Flintshire Magistrates Court, which was told Thompson had previously been cautioned for the same offence, was one of four people in a car parked in the car park of The Drovers Arms in Denbigh Road, Mold.

Prosecutor Helen Tench told the Mold court they were under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Thompson was searched, found to have the drug on him and told police he used it on special occasions and at weekends.

Gary Harvey, defending, said his client was a self employed painter and decorator who did not have a problem with drugs.

He did not really have time to take cocaine because he was so busy.

But his best friend had lost his mother to cancer at the age of 43 and they had been to the funeral that particular day .

“People deal with these matters in different ways,” he said. “His weakness at times of stress can be cocaine.”

He bought cocaine valued at £50 to use himself and which he was going to share with a friend.

Thompson was fined £400 with £85 costs and a £40 surcharge.