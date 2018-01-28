Woman arrested in Connah's Quay after man is taken to hospital with serious injuries

A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after an incident in Connah’s Quay.

North Wales Police (NWP) were called to an address on Church Street, Connah’s Quay at 6.50am today (Sunday, January 28) following reports of a disturbance.

An NWP spokesman said: “Officers attended and a male with serious injuries was transferred to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

“A woman has been arrested and remains in police custody.”

It has been reported that a house on Church Street has been cordoned off by police and forensic investigators were to be seen at the scene this morning.