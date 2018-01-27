'Respect the game' urge police ahead of today's Reds v Rovers match

Police are anticipating busy crowds ahead of a conference league football match this afternoon.

Nearly 8,000 fans are set to gather to cheer on Wrexham AFC at their biggest attended match this season, against Tranmere Rovers.

Before and after the 3pm kick-off, North Wales Police (NWP) will be monitoring the area around Wrexham Racecourse and town to ensure it is "the football that makes the headlines."

A spokesman said: "Police officers are working and will robustly deal with any disorder, so please respect the game."