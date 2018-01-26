Thief wore red wig and hat when strealing items from Wrexham's Claire's Accessories

A thief wearing a red wig and a hat stole items from a fashion shop, a court heard.

Carol Richards, 51, of White Lion Close, Bottom Road, Summerhill admitted theft when she appeared at Wrexham Magistrates’ Court.

She also admitted she was in breach of a conditional discharge imposed in July last year.

Prosecutor Rhian Jackson said Richards was clad in the wig and a hat when she was spotted taking goods worth £74 from a basket at Claire’s Accessories in Hope Street, Wrexham on January 6.

Richards told police that she was sorry and that if she had money she would not have committed the offence.

Christie Ankers-Phillips, defending, said Richards had only been released from prison last December and was now receiving benefits.

District judge Gwyn Jones sentenced Richards to 120 days in prison suspended for 12 months.

He also ordered her to abide by an eight-week curfew between 2pm and midnight, except for Thursdays when she would be allowed to attend at the Community Drug and Alcohol Service’s offices at the Elms in Wrexham.

She was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £115.