Banned driver mounted kerb close to children during Holywell police chase

SCHOOLCHILDREN had to step back as a dangerous driver mounted a kerb in a bid to get away from police.

Flintshire Magistrates’ Court at Mold heard how during the

police chase, Thomas James Davies, a disqualified driver, was held up by a school bus and other traffic.

But he mounted a kerb

causing children to step back to avoid being struck and then drove on, said prosecutor Rhian Jackson.

Davies, 21, of Woodland Drive in Holywell, appeared from custody and admitted that on December 18 he drove a silver Vauxhall Insignia dangerously in Strand Walk, Holywell, together with charges of driving while disqualified and no insurance.

He was committed to the crown court for sentence by District Judge Gwyn Jones, who described it as prolonged dangerous driving in a sensitive area of Holywell close to a school.

Andy Holliday, defending, did not apply for bail and said that his client was happy to start serving his sentence.

The court heard how a police officer monitoring CCTV saw the vehicle acting suspiciously on Meadow Bank.

He could not identify the driver at that stage, but he was wearing a distinctive hooded top.

The vehicle was driver to the High Street and was monitored while the officer went to the

town centre in an unmarked police car.

He was directed to Whitford Street where he followed the Insignia.

It drove through a garaged area onto Strand Walk and was blocked by a school bus and heavy traffic as parents picked up their children from school.

The police car was manoeuvred to prevent his escape, but he drove onto the kerb.

There were numerous school children walking along the pavement no more than three metres away and when he mounted the kerb they moved back to avoid being hit.

He drove off, but was later arrested.