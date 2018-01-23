New schools in Flintshire would represent "tremendous investment" says cabinet member

Potential new schools would represent “a tremendous investment” for their areas, according to a senior councillor.

Flintshire Council’s cabinet will meet today to discuss a range of potential school projects as part of the next phase of the Welsh Government’s 21st Century Programme.

Band A of the programme is due to be completed at the end of March 2019 and £500 million of capital funding is available to local authorities and further education institutes for the band B programme, which will run from 2019 to 2024.

In addition to the capital funding, there will also be a revenue budget funding model that will enable an additional investment with a maximum capital value of £500m, called the Mutual Investment Model (MIM).

The proposals Flintshire Council submitted to the Welsh Government in July last year as part of its strategic outline programme (SOP) include the construction of a ‘Saltney area school’ to replace St David’s High School and amalgamate Saltney Ferry Community Primary School and Saltney Wood Memorial Community Primary School – capable of accommodating more than 900 pupils.

Three options have also been drawn up for a Buckley and Mynydd Isa Area School. The first involves the amalgamation of Argoed High School and Mynydd Isa Primary School on the current secondary school site as well as the remodelling of Elfed High School.

The second option proposes the amalgamation of the two secondary schools on the Elfed High School site and a new primary school to replace the current split site arrangement to be located on the current Argoed High School site.

The last option involved refurbishing the existing buildings at the two secondary schools and more investment in primary provision.

Cllr Ian Roberts, Flintshire Council cabinet member for education, said preliminary discussions had taken place but relied on a successful bid for cash.

He said: “A new build school can be a tremendous investment for a given area.

“The new build school in Holywell has been tremendous there.

“We’re currently waiting on a feasibility study on whether the primary school would fit on the Argoed site.

“Once that comes through, we can move forward with decisions.

“I’ve visited the Argoed site with the local member and discussions will take place with communities.

“We do have to bid for the money and headteachers have been informed accordingly.”

Other school proposals include an extension and remodelling of Connah’s Quay High School, a remodel and refurbishment of Queensferry Campus Project with three strands of the pupil referral unit to be located on site, and the amalgamation of Brynford and Lixwm primary schools.

Further refurbishments are also proposed at Drury Community Primary School, Hawarden High School, Mold Alun High School and Flint High School.

The report to the cabinet states: “Welsh Goverment have written to confirm approval in principle of the council’s SOP and funding envelope for the programme subject to the onward business case submission.”

Cllr Roberts added: “Education remains a priority of the council and we know decisions coming through are very difficult for members with regards to next year’s budget.

“The fact that education remains a priority can be seen from the extent of the capital programme and the investment in Buckley would be a big slice of that.”