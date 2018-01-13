Appeal for information to trace missing Wrexham man

POLICE have appealed for help to trace a missing man.

Teejay Wallace, 26, of Wrexham, was last seen in the town on January 8.

He is described as 6ft tall with short dark hair and a beard, and was last seen wearing a green baseball cap, black jacket with brown sleeves, light grey cargo pants and a rucksack.

A North Wales Police spokesman said that Mr Wallace could have travelled to the Cardiff area.

Anyone with information can call North Wales Police on 101.