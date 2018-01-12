Floral tributes left in memory of army reservist who died after falling in River Dee at Llangollen

Floral tributes have been left in memory of an army reservist who died after falling in the River Dee.

The Leader reported last week how a canoeist was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after falling in the River Dee close to the Horseshoe Falls in Llangollen on Sunday, January 7.

Now tributes have been left at the side of the river near to where the incident occured,

An Army spokesman said: “We can confirm that a soldier who was serving as a Reservist with 3rd Battalion The Royal Welsh has died following an incident.”

He added: “Our thoughts remain with the family and his friends at this difficult time.”

Matthew Pritchard from Llangollen who was involved in the attempt to save the soldier’s life said in a Facebook message: “While we tried as best as we could to save him our efforts were unfortunately not enough.

“We were told by the paramedics that we gave him the best chance he could have had.

“My thoughts go out to his family and friends at this time.

“It has been a harrowing time since, dealing with the images of that day and I feel lucky enough to have the support of my partner Heather Jones and my friends who were also a major part in the rescue.

“Thanks for being there guys.”

A North Wales Police spokesman told the Leader the man, who was aged in his late twenties and was from North Wales, was with a group of five people when he got into difficultly on the river and suffered a suspected cardiac arrest.