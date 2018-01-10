Charity donation bags found dumped in Flintshire field

A FLINTSHIRE woman was upset to find dozens of useful charity donations bags dumped at the bottom of a field.

Lena Heaps came across almost 200 Leukaemia CARE collection bags while walking her dogs near St Mary’s Drive, Northop Hall.

The bags are delivered to houses by volunteers and are then filled with unwanted items to be such as clothing, shoes, toys and bedding.

After being collected by volunteers, the money raised from the goods goes towards Leukaemia CARE.

Mrs Heaps, who lives in Northop Hall, said it was a saddening New Year sight.

She said: “Usually the charities pay someone to deliver them. Somehow, rather than been delivered, they were discarded in the field.

“I couldn't believe how many I had picked up.

“When I first saw them in the dark, I thought it was just a few.

“Then I started collecting them and there were loads.”

Mrs Heaps took the bags home and has since returned them to Leukaemia CARE so they could be used in the correct way.