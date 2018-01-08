Flintshire man smashed window at Deeside flat

A man arrived at his partner’s flat, smashed a window to get in and went to bed

Kevin David Mitchell intended to get it repaired in the morning – his father and uncle were both glaziers.

His partner was in hospital having his baby but the alarm was raised and police found the smashed window and Mitchell sleeping inside.

He was charged with criminal damage to the council-owned property and remanded on bail.

Flintshire Magistrates Court was told Mitchell simply wanted everything sorted so that he could support her and his new son.

Mitchell, 37, of Richmond Road in Connah’s Quay, admitted damage at the property in Chestnut Court, Connah’s Quay, on December 15.

In the circumstances he was given a 12 month conditional discharge with £85 costs and £20 surcharge. He was also ordered to pay £50 compensation to the council.

The Mold court heard his partner had given him consent to go to her flat and did not support the prosecution.

Fiona Larkin, defending, said they were rather unusual circumstances.

The damage was caused getting in and he intended to get the window repaired.

The damage was not caused in anger or anything like that, she said.