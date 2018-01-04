Vehicle fire near Wrexham

Firefighters were called to a lorry blaze on the A483.

Crew members from Wrexham Fire Station made their way to the A483 southbound on sliproad for junction three near Rhostyllen shortly before 4pm.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze which was confined to the tyres.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the fire started after the driver pulled up on the hard shoulder after a puncture and was waiting for a recovery vehicle.

It is thought that the wind might have helped to ignite the hot tyres.

No-one was injured.