Children raise cash in memory of their uncle

A grandmother has spoken of her pride after her grandchildren handed over hundreds of pounds to a cancer charity.

Wendy Bailey told the Leader her four grandchildren – Lydia Bailey, nine, Chloe Bailey, six, Dean Wright, four and two-year-old Ivy Bailey, decided to raise funds for charity in memory of their uncle Shaun Stephen Jones, who died aged 53 in September last year following a battle with cancer.

Mr Jones, a self-employed bricklayer who lived in Penycae, left behind his wife Linda, children Lee, Shaun and Carl and his granddaughter Ava, brother-in-law Paul and sister-in-law Susan.

Mrs Bailey, 56, said: “Lydia was in bed one night chatting away to me and she said it was nearly 12 months since uncle Shaun died and she wanted to do something to help other people who have cancer.

“So we spoke to Shaun’s wife, Lydia’s aunt Linda, and she said the Tenovus Cancer Care charity had been a big support to her and the family so the children decided to raise money for them.”

As well as selling cakes the children, who are all pupils at Ysgol I D Hooson Primary School in Rhos, did a one-mile sponsored walk around Alyn Waters Country Park, raising £545 in the process.

The funds were handed over to Wendy Thompson and Steve Brady, manager and assistant store manager at the Tenovus charity shop in Castle Street, Llangollen, on December 20.

Mrs Bailey added: “I was so proud and the children were really pleased. They hoped it might encourage other children to go out and raise money for charity.”