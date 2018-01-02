Susan Perry appointed new Group Editor for Newsquest North Wales

THE new Group Editor for Newsquest North Wales is Susan Perry.

Susan will now be responsible for all titles under the former NWN Media Ltd that was acquired by Newsquest in September 2017 including The Leader.

Susan began her career with North Wales Newspapers as a junior reporter on the Oswestry and Border Counties Advertizer before rising to the rank of chief reporter.

From there she moved to the County Times in Welshpool as deputy editor before being appointed editor of the Oswestry Advertizer in 2002 and later also the Whitchurch Herald.

Susan became Associate Editor of NWN Media Ltd at its head office in Mold in May 2013.

She said: "These are certainly challenging times for the news industry and I am looking forward to my new role working with all titles in the Newsquest North Wales portfolio both in print and online delivering up to the minute local news, views and sport that effect on all our communities.”