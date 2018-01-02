Second developer lined up for controversial 362-homes project in Llay

The second developer for part of a controversial 362-home housing project has been confirmed.

Earlier this year, the Leader reported Anwyl Homes had bought an 11-acre plot of land at Home Farm in Gresford Road, Llay, where permission was granted for a large-scale development after the Planning Inspectorate overturned Wrexham Council’s decision to refuse permission.

Now it has been confirmed Bellway Homes will also be responsible for part of the development.

Anwyl has permission to build 182 properties and its part of the development will mainly comprise a range of three and four-bedroomed houses, plus a number of one, two and three-bedroom ‘affordable’ homes.

Located off the Straight Mile, the new residential development will be known as ‘Maes-y-Rhedyn’.

As part of the conditions for the new residential development, Anwyl Homes has had to make several significant financial contributions in the locality, including £1.4m towards education and approximately £10,000 towards transport.

Now a planning application has been submitted to Wrexham Council for reserved matters including access, landscaping and layout of the development, including 25 per cent affordable housing and public open space.

The application does not provide any details of the retail element of the proposal which will be the subject of a separate application once an occupier is known.

A planning statement submitted as part of the application shows Bellway’s part of the development will consist of 180 homes ranging from one to five-bedroom properties, 45 of which will be in the ‘affordable’ category.

The statement adds the development will create 74 construction jobs over a six-year build period and 111 jobs in the supply chain.

It would also bring in an extra £489,000 per year in council tax to Wrexham Council.

Residents of the village waited seven months to find out the outcome of the planning appeal to build 365 new homes and a 300 square metre retail unit on the land.

Protesters had lined the streets to show a Welsh Government planning inspector the strength of feeling against the proposals.

Prior to the appeal hearing in November 2016, the plans were thrown out twice by Wrexham Council’s planning committee, with concerns including that the planned development could have huge implications on services in the area as well as issues with sewerage and a loss of agricultural land.