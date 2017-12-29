Plan to convert Ewloe car sales garage site into five homes

PLANS are in the pipeline to convert a car sales garage into housing.

An application has been submitted to Flintshire Council seeking to turn the site of Ewloe Motors into family housing.

The proposals, if approved, would see five dwellings built on the site at Liverpool Road, Buckley.

In the design and access statement submitted as part of the application, it states: “The site is located on the western side of Liverpool Street and is currently used as a car sales business adjacent to a petrol station.

“Most of the site is to the rear of the existing housing fronting the main road and will not be visible.”

Outline planning permission was obtained in April 2013.

The statement adds that traffic access has been taken into consideration: “The road layout enables ease of access and turning of vehicles within the site.

“Access from the site into Liverpool Road has been designed to ensure visibility and traffic safety.

“Pedestrian access is available into the site from Liverpool Road and there is access to a bus stop within 20 metres of the site access. The existing bus stop will be relocated further west and incorporated within the applicants site.

“Details will be negotiated with the highways department and bus operator.

“The development will incorporate the council’s use of wheelie bins collected at the front of each house with easy access for the council’s vehicle.

“All aspects of recycling and refuse storage will be available to each house.

“The development has been designed to comply with all aspects of the council’s policy for housing development.”

The design and access statement adds: “The scale, use of materials and layout accept the need to incorporate the local architectural style so do to prevent the image of a ‘new’ development.

“The intention is to merge into the site without any visual conflict with its neighbours. The development is within the settlement boundary for Buckley as defined in the Unitary Development Plan 2000-2015.”

Consultation on the plans ends on January 11, 2018 and the proposals will be considered by Flintshire Council’s planning committee at a later date.