Community councillor from Wrexham chosen as Tory candidate to contest Carl Sargeant's Alyn and Deeside seat

A community councillor from Wrexham has been chosen as the Conservative candidate in a special by-election.

Sarah Atherton will stand for the Welsh Conservatives in the February 6 by-election for the vacant Alyn and Deeside seat in the Assembly.

The seat has been vacant since the death of former AM, Carl Sargeant, who held the post for 14 years.

Mr Sargeant, 49, a married father-of-two, was found dead at home on Englefield Avenue, Connah’s Quay on November 7.

Setting out her candidacy Cllr Atherton, a former district nurse and social worker who lives in Gresford, said: “First of all I would like to pay tribute to Carl Sargeant, who worked hard on behalf of the people of Alyn and Deeside and was well respected by them.”

Cllr Atherton said if elected she would prioritise jobs, housing and health. She said: ‘Welsh Labour seems unable to sort out the problems we face in our area. Despite two years of being in special measures, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is now under independent financial review. The people of Alyn and Deeside deserve better.

“I also want to see real action on housing. Whilethe building of more than a thousand new homes in the Northern Gateway and the decision to allocate land for housing in the Deeside Enterprise Zone is a good start there are still more than 1,600 people waiting for social housing in Flintshire and that has to change.’

Cllr Atherton added that she applauded the UK Government’s backing of the North Wales Growth Deal which she said could transform the region.

Welsh Labour will select its candidate on January 3 – among those vying for the candidacy is Mr Sargeant’s son, Jack, 23.

County councillor Carolyn Thomas and town councillor Hannah Jones are also contending for the nomination.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats confirmed Donna Lalek, a Broughton community councillor, as their candidate. She said: “I look forward to putting forward the positive case for the Welsh Liberal Democrats to the people of Alyn and Deeside.

“Our area is blessed with fantastic people and vibrant businesses and I’m passionate about giving them the investment, revitalised high streets and career opportunities they deserve.”

Welsh Lib Dem leader Jane Dodds added: “The Welsh Liberal Democrats have an ambitious vision for Wales and Alyn and Deeside and Donna Lalek is a fantastic choice to articulate this vision.

“Donna and the Welsh Lib Dems will fight for good local jobs and to support businesses like Airbus by keeping the UK in the Single Market and campaigning for an ambitious North Wales Growth Deal.

“Our priority is opportunity for everyone across Alyn and Deeside which is why Donna and the Welsh Lib Dems will be campaigning tirelessly for local homes at affordable prices and improving mental healthcare.”

Plaid Cymru has yet to confirm its candidate while Ukip Wales leader Neil Hamilton says if Jack Sargeant is selected by Welsh Labour, then the party will not be contesting the seat out of respect for his late father.