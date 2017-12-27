Yellow warning of ice across Wales

A YELLOW warning of ice has been issued across Wales.

The warning from the Met Office covers the whole of Wales and will be in effect from 4pm today until 11am tomorrow morning.

Temperatures in Wrexham are expected to fall to 2 degrees overnight, with the minimum night time temperature expected to fall to 1 degrees in Mold.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Icy patches are expected to develop on Wednesday night and Thursday morning on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, as well as where showers continue to fall washing off treatment. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible.”