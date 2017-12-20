Controversial garden waste charges in Flintshire an "alternative to cutting education budget"

Controversial garden waste collection charges are the alternative to cutting “another service that's very important to us”.

Cllr Carolyn Thomas, Flintshire Council cabinet member for Streetscene and environment, said without the adoption of a £30 annual charge for discretionary brown bin collections, budgets in key areas such as education or social services would have to be cut.

The local authority estimates it could make almost £1 million from introducing the tariff, which was ratified by its cabinet yesterday.

Council chief executive Colin Everett said there was “no scope for efficiencies of this scope” if the proposal was not picked up.

The council’s leader, Cllr Aaron Shotton, said charges were something cabinet members had “resisted introducing for some time” and they had been “an option for a number of years”.

The hotly debated scheme will go live from March and based on an assumption that 40 per cent of households sign up to Flintshire Council’s revised tariffed collection scheme, up to £958,000 could be made by the authority.

It is thought £828,000 could be brought in through implementing an annual charge of £30 per brown bin of garden waste.

Another £130,000 could come in through operational savings.

Charges for second and third bins will be £30 per bin per year, with the service operating from March 1 to November 30 on a fortnightly basis from the kerbside.

For those residents who do not wish to participate in the new service, garden waste can still be taken to one of the strategically placed Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) across the county for free.

Cllr Thomas said because of austerity, cuts to budgets and a reduction in the single environment grant, “we’re having to look at charges such as these”.

She added: “If we didn’t, we’d have to cut another service that’s very important to us, like education.

“We didn’t want to do it [introduce charges] but we have to.”

The Labour councillor for Treuddyn added that a letter outlining the charges would be sent out to residents in January and a reminder with council tax in March.

More space will also be made available at household recycling centre sites for garden waste and the first year of operations would be “a learning year”.

Steve Jones, chief officer for Streetscene and transportation, said it was important for the council to align with Welsh Government's blueprint on recycling and the first year would represent a “listening and learning” year with consideration given to concessions “in the future”.

Cllr Chris Bithell, cabinet member for planning and public protection, said Flintshire Council had provided the scheme “free of charge for 15 years and we would have liked to continue if possible”.

But he said the authority has “to face the realities”.

Cllr Shotton said the issue was about finance, adding: “The option before us is whether to find £1m from elsewhere. This is a service we want to provide, but it will be with a full cost recovery charge.”

He said the introduction of charges was on “the long road to balancing a budget” and Flintshire “has a mountain to climb still.”

A review of the charging service’s first year of operations will be undertaken as part of the scheme with a view to considering any possible concessions based on take up rate.