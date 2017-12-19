Wrexham man's breach of court order

A man has been jailed after turned up at his wife’s address at Brymbo, despite a restraining order not to approach her.

Lucasz Michalak struggled with police officers who arrived at the property, a court was told

Michalak, 33, of Dale Street, Wrexham, admitted breaching a restraining order and resisting police officers on Sunday, December 10.

District judge Gwyn Jones jailed him for 40 days and ordered him to pay £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

The judge said he took into account that the complainant had previously allowed him at her home to look after their child, despite the restraining order.

But when she told him not to go to the house it was clear he did not respect her and went to her address knowing he was not welcome.

He continued with his aggression when the police were called and then turned his attention to them.

Flintshire Magistrates Court was told that since his arrest Michalak had been served with an immigration order.

That made him liable for deportation but Michalak believed that would not happen and said he had been interviewed by a Home Office official while in custody.

Prosecutor James Neary told the Mold court a restraining order was made in September. That prevented him having any contact with Deborah Michalak or to go to her address at Brymbo.

On Sunday, December 10, he contacted her by phone and then turned up at her home. He entered the living room, went upstairs and said he wanted to see his child.

Michalak left, the door was closed and the police were called when he tried to get back in. Police arrived, found him to be intoxicated and he became abusive with officers. He resisted police and one officer suffered scratches to his arm.

Andy Halliday, defending, said his client believed he was not to be deported but there had been no official confirmation of that.

He said despite the restraining order, the complainant had allowed his client to care for their child while she was working.

Michalak, who followed the proceedings with the aid of a Polish interpreter, asked directly for him to be allowed home and said he and his wife had a child and they both wanted to have a normal relationship.