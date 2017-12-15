'Lovely and kind' mother-of-six from Greenfield took her own life, inquest told

A WOMAN found dead on a Flintshire industrial estate had taken massive overdoses of anti-depressants and painkillers, an inquest heard.

Relatives of Elsie Owen, 64, raised the alarm when she went missing from her home in Clwyd Avenue, Greenfield, in the early hours of August 2 and they feared she might have taken an overdose.

When workers at the Westbridge Furniture factory in Greenfield arrived for work at about 7.30am they spotted the mother-of-six in Bagillt Road slumped against a tree amid shrubbery alongside the building.

Rachel Davies, who knew Mrs Owen, and a colleague tried to resuscitate her and police officers also used a defibrillator but she was certified dead at the scene.

A large number of empty blister packs of drugs were found nearby.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mrs Owen had taken five times the fatal dose of painkillers and 10 times the fatal level of anti-depressants in addition to paracetamol.

Recording a conclusion of suicide at the Ruthin hearing, John Gittins, coroner for North Wales East and Central, said he was aware Mrs Owen – a former Tesco worker whose husband Kenneth died in 1993 – had problems, but he did not disclose any details.

At the time of her death Mrs Owen was described as “a lovely, kind lady” by county councillor Rosetta Dolphin, who used to serve her in the village post office.

Mrs Owen’s funeral took place on August 11 at Holy Trinity Church, Greenfield, was followed by burial at New Brighton Road cemetery in Bagillt.

Donations at the funeral were forwarded to North Clwyd Animal Rescue.