Flintshire ready to consider banning sky lanterns after pressure from RSPCA

BANNING the release of sky lanterns could be introduced after pressure from a leading animal charity.

Flintshire Council's cabinet will consider banning the release of lanterns after RSPCA Cymru launched a national campaign calling for their outlawing.

The council is the 21st of the 22 local authorities in Wales to take action against sky lanterns being launched from council owned and controlled land.

Increasing concerns have been raised by a wide range of stakeholders about the possible impact of these lanterns and helium balloons on livestock and the environment.

Particular concerns include the risks to animal welfare through ingestion of debris, litter in the countryside, the sea and on the coastline, risks to aviation and impacts on coastal rescue services.

Cllr Chris Bithell, Flintshire Council cabinet member for planning and public protection, said: “It is recommended that the council introduce a ban on the release of sky lanterns from council-owned and controlled land.

“Once agreed, we will ensure that this ban is communicated widely to ensure that everyone is made aware of the risks associated with sky lanterns.”