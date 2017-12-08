Wrexham woman used stolen cash card to buy McDonald's

A WOMAN who used bank cards stolen by her ex-boyfriend to buy food and cigarettes said she was too scared to tell the police he had taken them.

Suzanne Platt, 46, admitted two allegations of receiving stolen goods and four of fraud by false representation after using the cards in June this year.

Wrexham Magistrates Court heard that Platt’s former partner Peter Thomas Roberts had stolen a wallet belonging to Scott Jones from a Volvo parked on Tudor Road.

On June 7, Platt, of Y Wern, Wrexham, had used the contactless bank card to purchase goods from the Co-op store on Prince Charles Road and the Poundstretcher store in Border Retail Park.

Later that month Roberts stole another wallet from a car parked on Saxon Road which Platt used in the same way on June 19 in the Spar store on Rhosddu Road and the McDonald’s on Regent Street.

CCTV was obtained of the cards being used and Platt was identified by a police officer as the woman using them.

When interviewed by officers on August 29 she denied knowing the cards were stolen and claimed she was at her daughter’s address at the time of the offences.

She repeatedly changed her story even after CCTV images were shown to her and it was pointed out she was wearing the same jacket in interview as she was in the footage.

The court heard Platt claimed a man called ‘Jonathan’ had given her the cards outside McDonald’s and asked her to use them to get some food as he was banned from entering the store.

She eventually admitted she was given the cards by her

ex-partner but denied any involvement in their theft.

Platt said she feared for her safety as Roberts could be abusive and this meant she was too scared to call the police.

Justine McVitie, defending, said Platt had not been before the courts for 16 years despite having 10 previous convictions.

She said that although the offences were serious they were not sophisticated and each purchase had been of a very low value.

Platt had been struggling financially and shown genuine remorse for what she had done which she had expressed in a letter which was handed to the bench.

Ms McVittie added: “She has proved she can stay out of trouble.”

A probation report agreed that Platt, a grandmother of three children, was “extremely remorseful” and recommended a conditional discharge.

Chairman of the bench, Justine Barlow imposed a community order with a two month daily curfew requirement between 8am-8pm.

Platt will also pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.