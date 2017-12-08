Tributes paid to brave Andrew

Tribute has been paid to a man who has lost a brave battle against cancer.

Andrew Growcott, 42, from Flint has been battling against bowel cancer for more than five years. Since first being diagnosed the cancer had spread to his lungs, bones and muscles.

The Flint community had rallied round him and a number of fundraising events were organised in support of Macmillan Cancer Research.

His close friend Ricky Nicholson, a former world champion kickboxer, said in a social media message yesterday: “Such sad news this morning.

“The very brave Andrew Growcott passed away with his loving family by his bedside.

“Andrew battled through until the very end, showing how much he loved life and his family and friends.

“His bravery astounded me, always smiling and never complaining.

“Rest in peace my friend, I am truly humbled by your fighting spirit and blessed to have known you.”

Earlier this year, on April 30, a charity rugby match was organised for Macmillan, the charity chosen by Mr Growcott.

Mr Nicholson said at the time: “We are rallying round to give Andrew a memorable event and also so we can help out any other cancer victims in the future.

“Andrew has been such a strong character in the face of adversity and it just goes to show what a remarkable man he is.”

He added: “I grew up with Andrew and I lived on the same street with him as a kid.

“Andrew really is such a good guy and he has done so much and remained so, so strong through everything.”

Mr Growcott, who was also a keen movie fan, was also given the chance last year to meet Spencer Wilding, the North Wales actor who plays Darth Vader in the Star Wars film Rogue One – a meeting Mr Nicholson organised for his close friend.

Mr Nicholson said: “Andrew has always been a Star Wars fan – he absolutely loved meeting Spencer and it meant it could be another thing for him to remember and that was the whole point of it.”

Speaking to the Leader in December, Mr Growcott’s sister Clare Williams said: “Andrew has always been a massive Star Wars fan since he was very young.

“He came out of hospital and two days after went straight to the cinema to watch Star Wars.

“He was overwhelmed after Spencer left, phoning everyone up to tell them who had just been.

“Spencer was brilliant, he stayed for a cuppa and a chat, he’s a proper down to earth guy who took time out to come and see Andrew.”

She added the family were making the most of the time they had left together.

“This has included a surprise trip to Disneyland Paris two weeks ago with his family, niece and nephew, who he is very close to,” she said.

“He’s been up in a glider and he took the kids up in a helicopter. He is truly making the most of his time left and leaving the best memories for the family.”

Claire Williams added: “Andrew has never given up his fight with a number of operations but the cancer just keeps coming back.”