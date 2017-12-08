Drugs and cash seized in police raids in Wrexham

POLICE seized drugs and cash amid a series of raids.

Officers in Wrexham arrested seven people after an operation targeting those supplying New Psychoactive Substances (NPS) in the town was successful.

In the wake of other successful operations throughout the North Wales Police force area recently officers seized a quantity of what they believe to be class A and B controlled drugs, cash and related paraphernalia.

Seven people – six men and one woman and all aged in their twenties and thirties – were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs at various locations in the town.

All were interviewed and later released, as officers complete their investigation.

Det Insp Mark Hughes at Wrexham CID, who oversaw the operation, said: “Our commitment to rid our communities of those who possess and supply controlled drugs is our priority in line with ‘Operation Scorpion’ is directly targeting serious and organised crime.

“Thursday’s action under Operation Leadings is a continuation of that process and specifically targeting

those involved in the supply of NPS or more commonly referred to as ‘spice’ and ‘mamba’.

“It is vitally important we listen to concerns and where necessary take proportionate action, we are determined to keep our communities safe.”

He continued: “Possession and distribution of controlled drugs will not be tolerated and we will continue to take positive, robust action.

“However we can’t tackle this problem alone and key to all our work, and that of our partners, is intelligence and I cannot emphasise enough the importance of the community sharing their concerns with us.”

Information can be passed by contacting the control room direct via the web live chat at www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or calling 101.

If anyone would rather pass on information anonymously then they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.